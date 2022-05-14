Sign up for our email list and receive 10% off your first order!!!
The Queen of Customs is a small family based business that aims to grow into a one stop shop for all your customized needs. Not only do we want to build a strong customer base, we also want share our knowledge through in person, and web based tutorials. Our mission is to create a community of lifelong learners who are passionate about exploring new ideas and expanding their horizons while also providing terrific services.
We believe that great affordable products should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. That's why we've building a platform that's affordable, flexible, and easy to use.
We are currently developing some great courses and resources for you. We have been working with some great educators and experts in the world to bring you a wide range of courses on a variety of topics such as getting familiar with your Cricut machine and some Design Space hacks and tips and many more. Whether you're interested in crafting as a hobby or building a business we've got something for you.
We love our customers, so feel free to set local pickup at our East Point, Ga or Newnan Ga locations. We also offer delivery services for an additional fee.
80 Newnan Lakes Parkway, Newnan, Georgia 30263, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Sat
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
Sun
09:00 am – 09:00 pm
